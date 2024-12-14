No. 10 Oklahoma hosts Oglesby and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits No. 10 Oklahoma after Jalei Oglesby scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 99-55 victory against the Oklahoma City Stars.

The Sooners have gone 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 92.4 points and has outscored opponents by 31.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. Oral Roberts is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Oral Roberts scores 22.9 more points per game (83.7) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sooners.

Makyra Tramble is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

