No. 10 Oklahoma hosts Oglesby and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits No. 10 Oklahoma after Jalei Oglesby scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 99-55 victory over the Oklahoma City Stars.

The Sooners are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 23.8 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Payton Verhulst with 4.8.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 10.1.

Oklahoma makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Oral Roberts averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhulst averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

Oglesby is averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

