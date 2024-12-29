No. 10 Ohio State visits Rutgers after McMiller’s 31-point showing

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 10 Ohio State after Kiyomi McMiller scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 72-65 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-2 at home. Rutgers is the Big Ten leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 5.1.

The Buckeyes have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 12-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Rutgers scores 75.0 points, 20.4 more per game than the 54.6 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 14.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

