No. 10 Notre Dame hosts No. 4 Texas following Moore’s 20-point game

Texas Longhorns (7-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas visits No. 10 Notre Dame after Aaliyah Moore scored 20 points in Texas’ 78-73 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Fighting Irish are 2-0 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Longhorns have gone 1-0 away from home. Texas scores 92.9 points while outscoring opponents by 37.3 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 85.6 points, 30.0 more per game than the 55.6 Texas gives up. Texas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Madison Booker is shooting 52.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns.

