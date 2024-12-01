No. 10 Maryland never trails in 92-70 victory over Toledo to improve to 8-0

Saylor Poffenbarger had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Kaylene Smikle scored 17 points, and No. 10 Maryland defeated Toledo 92-70 on Sunday in the Navy Classic.

The Terrapins (8-0) never trailed and shot 60.3% from the field.

Maryland is off to its best start since winning 12 in a row to begin the 2018-19 season.

Nan Garcia had 13 points for the Rockets (4-2).

The Terps scored the first eight points, but Toledo connected on a string of clear looks and tied it at 19. Maryland led 25-21 after a quarter and stretched the margin to 51-33 by the break.

Takeaways

Toledo was more competitive in its second game against a Big Ten school than its first, a 94-57 loss at Iowa on Nov. 13. The Rockets struggled to deal with Maryland’s size advantage as their three-game winning streak ended.

Maryland had a more comfortable game than Saturday, when it trailed in the fourth quarter against George Mason before pulling away 66-56.

Key moment

Maryland’s Mir McLean missed two free throws with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter. But Toledo couldn’t corral the rebound and cut into the Terps’ 39-30 lead. Instead, the Terps’ Allie Kubek snagged the carom, was fouled and made both of her free throws to spark a 12-3 run to end the half.

Key stats

The Terps eventually wore down Toledo and held a 70-34 scoring advantage in the paint. Maryland also tightened its defense later in the game. After the Rockets shot 75% (9 of 12) in the first quarter, they managed to make just 36.6% (15 of 41) in the final 30 minutes.

Up next

Toledo plays host to Mercyhurst on Friday. Maryland returns home to face Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

