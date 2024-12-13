No. 10 Kansas takes home win streak into matchup with NC State

NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 1-0 ACC) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 1-0 ACC) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kansas hosts NC State looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 in home games. Kansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 7-3 to start the season. NC State averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas averages 78.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 65.4 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Dontrez Styles averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

