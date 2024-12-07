No. 1 UCLA takes on Washington following Rice’s 21-point showing

UCLA Bruins (8-0) at Washington Huskies (7-2) Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA visits Washington after…

UCLA Bruins (8-0) at Washington Huskies (7-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA visits Washington after Kiki Rice scored 21 points in UCLA’s 70-49 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. Washington has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bruins are 1-0 in road games. UCLA ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Washington’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Bruins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Huskies.

Lauren Betts is averaging 19.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins.

