No. 1 UCLA hosts Markowski and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on No. 1 UCLA after Alexis Markowski scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 72-61 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 at home. UCLA is fifth in college basketball with 20.4 assists per game led by Elina Aarnisalo averaging 5.3.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten with 18.5 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 3.2.

UCLA scores 82.8 points, 25.5 more per game than the 57.3 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 15.6 percentage points greater than the 31.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timea Gardiner averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc.

Markowski is averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 84.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.