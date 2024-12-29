No. 1 UCLA hosts Markowski and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits No. 1 UCLA after Alexis Markowski scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 72-61 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 at home. UCLA averages 20.4 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Elina Aarnisalo with 5.3.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Markowski averaging 8.3.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 15.6 percentage points above the 31.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aarnisalo is averaging 8.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Bruins.

Markowski is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 84.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

