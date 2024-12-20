No. 1 UCLA Bruins face the Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 1-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) San Francisco; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 1-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

San Francisco; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Creighton at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Bruins are 10-0 in non-conference play. UCLA scores 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 32.5 points per game.

The Bluejays have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Lauren Jensen averaging 10.0.

UCLA averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Bruins.

Jensen is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

