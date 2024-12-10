No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the Miami Hurricanes play in New York City, New York

Miami Hurricanes (3-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -16.5;…

Miami Hurricanes (3-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee squares off against Miami (FL) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Volunteers have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is the best team in the SEC in team defense, allowing 56.6 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Tennessee makes 52.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Miami (FL) has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc.

Nijel Pack is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Hurricanes.

