No. 1 Tennessee takes on Middle Tennessee, looks for 12th straight victory

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee will try to build upon its 11-game win streak with a victory against Middle Tennessee.

The Volunteers have gone 6-0 at home. Tennessee has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Middle Tennessee is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers.

Jestin Porter is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 15.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

