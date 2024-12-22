No. 1 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee hosts Middle Tennessee aiming to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Raiders are 2-1 in road games. Middle Tennessee is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Tennessee makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points greater than the 33.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.9 points.

Jestin Porter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.