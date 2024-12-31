No. 1 Tennessee hosts Norfolk State after Moore’s 33-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -31; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -31; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays No. 1 Tennessee after Brian Moore Jr. scored 33 points in Norfolk State’s 77-74 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Volunteers are 7-0 on their home court. Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 4-5 on the road. Norfolk State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Myers averaging 1.3.

Tennessee makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Norfolk State has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers.

Moore is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

