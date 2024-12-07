No. 1 Kansas visits Missouri after Robinson’s 29-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (7-1) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on No. 1…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (7-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on No. 1 Kansas after Anthony Robinson II scored 29 points in Missouri’s 98-93 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. Missouri is second in the SEC with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Mark Mitchell averaging 7.5.

The Jayhawks are 0-1 on the road. Kansas ranks ninth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.0.

Missouri makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Kansas averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 55.3% from beyond the arc.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

