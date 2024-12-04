No. 1 Kansas visits Creighton following Adams’ 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) at Creighton Bluejays (5-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) at Creighton Bluejays (5-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas plays Creighton after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-51 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Bluejays have gone 4-1 in home games. Creighton is fourth in the Big East with 17.5 assists per game led by Steven Ashworth averaging 5.6.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 45.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.4.

Creighton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Kansas has shot at a 52.6% clip from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 78.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bluejays.

Dickinson is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Jayhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

