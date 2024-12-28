Nnadozie and Coppin State host Georgetown

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-2, 2-0 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas…

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-2, 2-0 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -28.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Georgetown after Toby Nnadozie scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 68-60 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Hoyas are 8-1 in home games. Georgetown averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-10 on the road. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

Georgetown’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgetown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 15.9 points and two steals.

Julius Ellerbe is shooting 34.7% and averaging 9.3 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.