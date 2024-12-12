NJIT takes on Wagner, aims to stop 7-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at Wagner Seahawks (1-7) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is looking…

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at Wagner Seahawks (1-7)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is looking to break its seven-game slide with a win against Wagner.

The Seahawks have gone 1-1 at home. Wagner is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 1-4 in road games. NJIT ranks third in the America East with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Madilyn Dogs averaging 4.5.

Wagner is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 40.9% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seahawks.

Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

