NJIT takes on LIU, looks to break 8-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (2-10) at Long Island Sharks (3-9)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to stop its eight-game skid with a victory against LIU.

The Sharks are 3-3 on their home court. LIU gives up 67.6 points and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 1-5 on the road. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

LIU is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 67.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 67.6 LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eszter Varga is averaging four points for the Sharks.

Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 50.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

