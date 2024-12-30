NJIT plays LIU on 5-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (2-10) at Long Island Sharks (3-9) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to…

NJIT Highlanders (2-10) at Long Island Sharks (3-9)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to end its five-game road skid when the Highlanders take on LIU.

The Sharks have gone 3-3 at home. LIU gives up 67.6 points and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 1-5 in road games. NJIT averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

LIU’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 67.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 67.6 LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sharks.

Enya Maguire is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging seven points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 50.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.