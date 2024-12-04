Nichols leads Kansas against Wichita State after 28-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Wichita State…

Wichita State Shockers (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Wichita State after S’Mya Nichols scored 28 points in Kansas’ 61-60 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Shockers play their first true road game after going 3-5 to start the season. Wichita State allows 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Kansas averages 66.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 13 points.

Taylor Jameson is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 10.3 points, four assists and 1.9 steals.

