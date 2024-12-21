Nichols leads Kansas against Baylor after 26-point game

Baylor Bears (10-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Baylor after…

Baylor Bears (10-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Baylor after S’Mya Nichols scored 26 points in Kansas’ 68-65 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Jayhawks are 7-0 in home games. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Baylor scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 31.9 points per game.

Kansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Jada Walker is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

