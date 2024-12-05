Nichols and Kansas host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Wichita State…

Wichita State Shockers (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Wichita State after S’Mya Nichols scored 28 points in Kansas’ 61-60 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Shockers play their first true road game after going 3-5 to start the season. Wichita State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Kansas scores 66.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 63.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.9 Kansas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is scoring 21.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks.

Jayla Murray is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Shockers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.