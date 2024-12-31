Nichols and Kansas host Iowa State

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Iowa State after S’Mya Nichols scored 25 points in Kansas’ 86-66 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Cyclones are 8-0 on their home court. Iowa State scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Iowa State averages 75.9 points, 15.0 more per game than the 60.9 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

The Cyclones and Jayhawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is averaging 22.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Regan Williams is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.