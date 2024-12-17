Nicholls takes on SE Louisiana, seeks 5th straight home win

SE Louisiana Lions (6-3) at Nicholls Colonels (7-2) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls will try to…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-3) at Nicholls Colonels (7-2)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Colonels play SE Louisiana.

The Colonels are 3-0 in home games. Nicholls averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-2 away from home. SE Louisiana averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Nicholls scores 63.6 points, 7.3 more per game than the 56.3 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 10.5 more points per game (65.6) than Nicholls allows (55.1).

The Colonels and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Colonels.

Alexius Horne is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.