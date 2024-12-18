Nicholls takes on SE Louisiana, seeks 5th straight home win

SE Louisiana Lions (6-3) at Nicholls Colonels (7-2) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts SE Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-3) at Nicholls Colonels (7-2)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts SE Louisiana aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Colonels have gone 3-0 at home. Nicholls ranks second in the Southland in team defense, giving up 55.1 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Lions are 2-2 on the road. SE Louisiana scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Nicholls averages 63.6 points, 7.3 more per game than the 56.3 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deonna Brister is shooting 63.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals.

Alexius Horne is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions.

