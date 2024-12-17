Nicholls State visits No. 13 Gonzaga after Battle’s 21-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Nicholls State Colonels (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga faces Nicholls State after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 77-71 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-2 on the road. Nicholls State averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Nicholls State averages 74.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.6 Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Ike Cornish is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

