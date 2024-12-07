Nicholls State Colonels play the New Orleans Privateers on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Nicholls State Colonels (5-4, 1-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Nicholls State Colonels (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Colonels have gone 3-2 at home. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 6.0.

The Privateers are 1-3 on the road. New Orleans has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Nicholls State averages 70.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 81.7 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Nicholls State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.7 points.

James White averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.