Nicholls plays Mississippi Valley State on 3-game win streak

Nicholls Colonels (6-2) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils are 1-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Sh’Diamond McKnight averaging 2.4.

The Colonels are 1-2 on the road. Nicholls ranks second in the Southland giving up 55.0 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State scores 63.6 points, 8.6 more per game than the 55.0 Nicholls allows. Nicholls’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

Britiya Curtis is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

