Nicholls plays Mississippi Valley State on 3-game win streak

Nicholls Colonels (6-2) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils are 1-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-2 on the road. Nicholls averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sh’Diamond McKnight is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Delta Devils.

Britiya Curtis is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.6 points.

