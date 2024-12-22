Nicholls faces New Orleans following Swift’s 20-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (0-9) at Nicholls Colonels (7-3, 0-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts…

New Orleans Privateers (0-9) at Nicholls Colonels (7-3, 0-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts New Orleans after Tanita Swift scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 58-54 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Colonels are 3-1 on their home court. Nicholls averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 0-8 away from home. New Orleans averages 21.4 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nicholls scores 62.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 76.9 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nicholls gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deonna Brister averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc.

Jayla Kimbrough is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Privateers.

