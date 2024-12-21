Nicholls faces New Orleans after Swift’s 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (0-9) at Nicholls Colonels (7-3, 0-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts…

New Orleans Privateers (0-9) at Nicholls Colonels (7-3, 0-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts New Orleans after Tanita Swift scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 58-54 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Colonels are 3-1 in home games.

The Privateers are 0-8 on the road. New Orleans is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.4 turnovers per game.

Nicholls’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 54.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 55.4 Nicholls allows to opponents.

The Colonels and Privateers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swift is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels.

Jayla Kimbrough is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

