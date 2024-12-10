Nicholas Shogbonyo scores 24 to lead Denver past Colorado-Colorado Springs 94-87

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo had 24 points in Denver’s 94-87 win over UC-Colorado Springs on Tuesday night. Shogbonyo shot…

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo had 24 points in Denver’s 94-87 win over UC-Colorado Springs on Tuesday night.

Shogbonyo shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (6-6). Sebastian Akins shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. DeAndre Craig shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Will Becker led the way for the Mountain Lions with 20 points and six rebounds. Derik Pranger added 18 points and Jezza McKenzie scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

