Niagara visits Saint Bonaventure following Moore’s 23-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-1) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-1)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Niagara after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 65-48 win over the Siena Saints.

The Bonnies have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Niagara gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure scores 72.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 71.3 Niagara gives up. Niagara scores 8.0 more points per game (68.3) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (60.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 15.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bonnies.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

