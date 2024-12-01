Niagara squares off against LIU

Long Island Sharks (3-6) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU and…

Long Island Sharks (3-6) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU and Niagara square off in Lewiston, New York.

The Purple Eagles are 2-5 in non-conference play. Niagara has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 3-6 in non-conference play. LIU has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Niagara is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.6% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

Malachi Davis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.