Niagara plays Siena on 5-game road skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-7) at Siena Saints (3-5)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Siena looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Saints are 2-2 in home games. Siena gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Siena’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 63.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.0 Siena allows to opponents.

The Saints and Purple Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 15.8 points.

Marlie Dickerson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Purple Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

