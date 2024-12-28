Niagara hosts Le Moyne after Koroma’s 22-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Niagara after Dwayne Koroma scored 22 points in Le Moyne’s 91-62 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Niagara is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins are 2-6 in road games. Le Moyne averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Niagara’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 75.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 71.3 Niagara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

Koroma is shooting 75.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.