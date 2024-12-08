Niagara hosts Clark and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (3-6, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Merrimack Warriors (3-6, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Niagara after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 60-52 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Niagara is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack gives up 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Niagara averages 68.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 67.9 Merrimack allows. Merrimack’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Purple Eagles and Warriors meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Purple Eagles.

Clark is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

