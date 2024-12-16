Niagara faces Saint Bonaventure after Dickerson’s 22-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-6) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-6)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Saint Bonaventure after Marlie Dickerson scored 22 points in Niagara’s 89-73 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bonnies have gone 2-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Niagara has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bonnies.

Dickerson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Purple Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

