Newton leads Wyoming against Nevada after 20-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Nevada after Kobe Newton scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 73-69 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 at home. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 6.4.

The Wolf Pack are 0-1 against conference opponents. Nevada has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Nevada has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 18.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

