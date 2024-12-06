Newsome and Texas A&M-Commerce host Abilene Christian

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits Abilene Christian after Jordyn Newsome scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 110-71 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Abilene Christian’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 15.3 more points per game (75.5) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats.

Newsome is averaging 16.6 points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

