Newcomer Montgomery scores 21 and Georgia holds off Charleston Southern 81-65 to improve to 11-1

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — De’Shayne Montgomery scored 22 points in his second game of the season and Georgia defeated Charleston…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — De’Shayne Montgomery scored 22 points in his second game of the season and Georgia defeated Charleston Southern 81-65 on Sunday, continuing one of the best starts to a season in program history.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Montgomery, a sophomore transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, was ruled ineligible for the first nine games of the season due to transfer rules. He scored 16 points in Georgia’s 100-49 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.

Montgomery made 9 of 13 shots off the bench and grabbed four rebounds. Dakota Leffew scored 19 points off the bench and freshman standout Asa Newell was the only starter in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Taje’ Kelly scored nine of the Buccaneers’ 12 points midway through the second half and Georgia led 68-60 with 6:43 to go. Georgia then stopped Charleston Southern in its tracks, as the Buccaneers missed their next eight shots while the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run to lead 79-60 with 2 minutes to go.

Kelly finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern (3-11). Lamar Oden Jr. had 14 points.

Georgia, which has won six in a row and is 8-0 at home, hosts South Carolina State on Dec. 29 and opens SEC play Jan. 4 at Mississippi.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.