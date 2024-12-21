Newby leads UNC Wilmington against UNC Asheville after 21-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays UNC Asheville after Donovan Newby scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-66 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Seahawks are 6-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Sean Moore leads the Seahawks with 5.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in road games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 84.8 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville scores 10.9 more points per game (84.8) than UNC Wilmington gives up (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Fletcher Abee averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

