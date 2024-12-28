New Orleans visits Parker and McNeese

New Orleans Privateers (2-9, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (6-5) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (2-9, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (6-5)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -23.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts New Orleans after Sincere Parker scored 22 points in McNeese’s 64-56 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Cowboys have gone 3-1 in home games. McNeese has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers are 0-1 in conference play. New Orleans averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

McNeese’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Privateers square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Cowboys.

James White is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.