New Orleans visits McNeese after White’s 24-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (2-9, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (6-5)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits McNeese after James White scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 86-70 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Cowboys have gone 3-1 at home. McNeese is ninth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Joe Charles paces the Cowboys with 6.5 boards.

The Privateers have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

McNeese is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.4% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Privateers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys.

White is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

