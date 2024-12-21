New Orleans visits LSU on 4-game road slide

New Orleans Privateers (2-8, 0-1 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Orleans Privateers (2-8, 0-1 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against LSU looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. LSU scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 1-6 away from home. New Orleans gives up 84.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.1 points per game.

LSU scores 81.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 84.7 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers.

James White is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers.

___

