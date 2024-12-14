New Orleans heads to Iowa for non-conference matchup

New Orleans Privateers (2-6, 0-1 Southland) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Payton Sandfort and Iowa host James White and New Orleans in non-conference play.
The Hawkeyes have gone 6-1 at home. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Privateers are 1-4 on the road. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.
Iowa averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 9.0 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iowa allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is shooting 64.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hawkeyes.
White is averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Privateers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
