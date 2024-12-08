New Mexico visits New Mexico State after Kaiser’s 25-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (5-4) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (5-4) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-3)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts New Mexico after Molly Kaiser scored 25 points in New Mexico State’s 81-71 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Loes Rozing averaging 1.8.

The Lobos are 0-1 on the road. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Viane Cumber averaging 5.2.

New Mexico State scores 67.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.2 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 17.6 points for the Lobos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.