New Mexico visits Kaiser and New Mexico State

New Mexico Lobos (5-4) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-3)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts New Mexico after Molly Kaiser scored 25 points in New Mexico State’s 81-71 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 in home games. New Mexico State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lobos have gone 0-1 away from home. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

New Mexico State averages 67.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.2 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 7.9 more points per game (72.9) than New Mexico State allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 17.6 points for the Lobos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

