New Mexico State visits No. 9 Oklahoma following Beers’ 28-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma hosts New Mexico State after Raegan Beers scored 28 points in Oklahoma’s 111-65 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 2-2 on the road. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the CUSA shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 64.8 points per game, 4.1 more than the 60.7 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Jaila Harding averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 93.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.